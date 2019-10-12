More JH groups protest against Star Cement project

SHILLONG: Voices of dissent are growing against the limestone and shale mining project proposed to be undertaken by Star Cement in East Jaintia Hills.

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) Narpuh circle, the Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) and the Sonapyrdi Tourism and Economic Development Society (STEDS) are up in arms against the move of the company. The Jaintia Students’ Movement (JSM) has already registered its protest.

The KSU and the STEDS have sent separate memoranda to the member secretary of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) highlighting their grievances against the proposed mining expansion plans of the cement company.

The complaints have commonly cited threat to the Lukha river, the Narpuh Wildlife Sanctuary, the medicinal plants and the long-term effects on human beings and animals.

The KSU further stated that the cement plant does not have an effluent treatment plant to treat the waste discharged from the cement plant and the limestone quarry.

The STEDS asserted that mining threatens significant caves in Narpuh region such as Liat Hati and Kotsati.

The organisations have also spoken against the public hearing on October 19 at Brishyrnot to discuss the proposed Star Cement project.

The JSU said it has sent a memorandum to the East Jaintia Hills deputy commissioner against issue of Environmental Clearance to the proposed Brishyrnot Limestone Mine-I.

They further pointed out that the proposed mining project at Brishyrnot is at a distance of 1.46 km from Narpuh Wildlife Sanctuary.

The JSU also suggested that instead of the mining project, it would be beneficial to promote eco-tourism in that area to promote and preserve the Narpuh Wildlife Sanctuary with no or minimal impact on the life of the animals and the flora & fauna species in that area.

Listing the dangers of rapid industrialisation, the JSU also argued that the recent National Register of Citizens (NRC) implementation in Assam would also change the demography of the area, as the local culture and habitat of the people would be affected or lost due to inflow of labourers from the neighboring state.