NE Bishops council condoles Archbishop Jala’s death  

GUWAHATI: The North East India Regional Bishops Council (NEIRBC) has condoled the demise of Archbishop Dominic Jala, the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Shillong, in a road accident in the United States on Friday.

In a communiqué issued here by on Saturday, Archbishop of Guwahati and president of NEIRBC, John Moolachira said, “We the Catholic Bishops of North East India are grieved at his departure but at the moment of pain we turn to the priests, religious and faithful of the Archdiocese of Shillong who mourn their beloved Archbishop.”

“We offer them our heartfelt condolences. We pray for the eternal repose of the departed soul and for the Archdiocese of Shillong. Let us continue praying as we wait for further news of the arrival of the mortal remains and the date of the funeral,” Archbishop Moolachira said.

The communiqué further informed that after the Ad Limina visit of the Bishops of North East India in Rome, Pala had gone to the US to attend a meeting of the ICEL (International Commission for English Liturgy) and to meet some of his friends.

“The accident occurred at 10.30 am (IST) on October 11 while he was travelling with two other priests, Fr. Mathew Vellankal and Fr. Joseph Parekatt. While the Archbishop and Fr. Mathew Vellankal died on the spot, Fr. Joseph is admitted in the hospital with serious injuries but stable,” Moolachira said.

Born on July 12, 1951 at Mawlai in the Archdiocese of Shillong, Rev. Dominic Jala, was appointed the Archbishop of the same diocese in December 1999. At the transfer of Bishop Victor Lyngdoh to the diocese of Jowai in 2017, Archbishop Dominic Jala was also appointed the apostolic Administrator of the diocese of Nongstoin.

“Before being appointed archbishop, he was the provincial of the Salesians of Don Bosco of Guwahati Province. He was actively involved in all matters connected with the Church in North East India and Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI). He was also the chairman of NEIRBC from 2012 to 2019 (September) and the chairman of the Liturgical commission of the CBCI for several years,” the council president said.

“He was a well appreciated Archbishop known for his simplicity, scholarship and intellectual acumen. We entrust his soul into the hands of his creator,” Archbishop Moolachira said.