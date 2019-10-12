PWD staff kills self after SBI denies salary withdrawal

Nongpoh: A PWD muster roll worker committed suicide after he was allegedly denied permission to withdraw his salary from the State Bank of India (SBI) Patharkhmah branch using a withdrawal slip.

The incident that occurred on October 4 came to light only on Friday after an elderly resident of the area, Confort Doloi, informed media persons of the case.

Doloi informed that on October 4, Dum Bokca (48) visited the SBI Patharkhmah branch to withdraw his salary that had been pending for months and had recently been credited to his account by the PWD office where he was employed. However, the SBI staff did not allow him to draw his salary using a withdrawal slip and instead asked him to use his ATM card.

Despite pleading that he did not have an ATM card, the SBI staff refused to help, Doloi informed.

Finding no alternative, Bokca went to his house and allegedly committed suicide the same day, Doloi added.

Doloi further informed that Bokca had not received his salary for months and was struggling to manage his family needs.

The village elder also informed that locals of Patharkhmah in particular and Jirang constituency in general have encountered similar problems while dealing with the staff of SBI Patharkhmah branch.

Doloi urged the higher authorities of the SBI to conduct an inquiry into the unfortunate incident and train the staff of the SBI branch to improve the bank- customer relationship.