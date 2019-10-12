Sonowal reopens Kaziranga National Park for tourists

Calls for concerted effort for a clean, serene and green Kaziranga

GUWAHATI: Kaziranga National Park (KNP), the world heritage site and the abode to the world famous one-horned Indian rhinoceros has been thrown open for the visitors on Saturday for the coming season.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ceremoniously put Bagori and Kohora Ranges of the park open for the tourists at functions held at Bagori and Mihimukh.

Speaking at the function organised at Bagori (Western Part) Range of Kaziranga National Park, Chief Minister Sonowal said that State government had taken multifarious steps for beautification, conservation and development of the park.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of making India one of the sought-after destinations of the world, Sonowal said that it was a matter of great pride and prestige that Kazirnaga National Park has earned its name in the 17 most iconic centres of the country.

In view of this, he called upon every stakeholder to make a united effort for the serenity and beauty of the park. Emphasising on the cleanliness of Kaziranga National Park, Sonowal said that all households, restaurants, hotels, resorts must keep their peripheral areas clean to make Kaziranga more beautiful and serene.

Sonowal also said that for protecting and preserving the rich bio-diversity of the Kaziranga, a 32 KM long flyover will be constructed. He also said that for the protection of bio-diversity and other natural resources of Kaziranga, Manas, Orang, Pabitara, Dibru Saikhowa, state government has already taken several measures.

Stating that the arrival of l.80 lakh visitors to the park in the last year, Sonowal called for a concerted effort of raising the turnout to at least one core in the last 10 years. He, therefore, urged upon all concerned to attract attention of the tourists to the beauty and uniqueness of the park.

Sonowal also said that because of the unified efforts of the local people, forest personnel, and security personnel, rhino poaching has come down manifold and he attributed this development to the synergy between civil, police and forest administrations of the five districts.

Stating that the density of flora and fauna in Kaziranga National Park has increased considerably, Sonowal said that formation of task force, fast track courts for the trial of poachers, construction of highlands and supply of food stuff to the animals during flood along with medical attention have contributed to this increase.

Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Bimal Bora, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests A M Singh also spoke on the occasion.