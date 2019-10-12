Women cars exempted, pvt CNG to follow Odd-Even: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Allowing cars driven by women to be exempted from the Odd-Even scheme, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that private CNG vehicles also need to follow the road rationing scheme starting November 4.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said cars driven by women with all women passengers or a child below the age of 12 will be allowed to commute without any bar.

“Women drivers will continue to be exempted from the provisions of the odd-even road rationing scheme,” Kejriwal said.

This means, any vehicle being driven by a single woman driver, a single woman driver being accompanied by other female passengers as well as women driving with children below the age of 12 will be exempted.

He also announced that the city will have community Diwali celebrations between October 26 and 29.

“The pollution was under control till now in Delhi. Also, there is no increase but 25 per cent decrease in pollution,” Kejriwal said, adding air pollution is a very complex problem and to reduce it, “we need efforts from all”.

Delhi will witness the odd-even scheme for the third time between November 4 and 15.

IANS