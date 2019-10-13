Archbishop Dominic Jala dies in US car crash

Kerala priest killed, another injured Mortal remains likely to arrive on Friday

SHILLONG: Shillongites woke up on Saturday morning to the news of the tragic death of Archbishop Dominic Jala and another priest from Kerala in a road accident in the USA.

By the time the bell rang at the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, Laitumkhrah, the faithful confirmed his death though the news flooded the social media throughout the day bringing disbelief and shock among the people of the state.

Fr John Madur, the Diocesan Administrator, said that though he came to know about the incident at around 11.30 am on Friday, he could not announce it as he had to wait for the confirmation till midnight.

The accident took place when the car (Toyota Prius) in which Jala (68) and two other priests, Fr. Mathew Vellankal and Fr. Joseph Parekatt, both from Kerala, were travelling in collided with a tractor/trailer on October 10 at 2. 20 pm USA time (10.30 am IST on October 11) in the Colusa County, Oakland, California.

While the Archbishop and Fr. Mathew died on the spot, Fr. Joseph is admitted at a hospital with serious injuries but is repoterd to be stable.

Fr. Mathew, who was the parish priest of Saint Bonaventure, Oakland was driving the vehicle when the accident took place.

Fr. Madur said he received a confirmation from Vicar General of Diocese of Oakland about the demise of the duo.



He said it would take around four-five days for the mortal remains to arrive in Shillong since there are a lot of formalities which have to be conducted in the USA.

He expects the mortal remains to arrive likely on Friday even as preparations have been set afoot for his burial on the premises of Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians as per his wish instead being interned inside the church.

The acting Chancellor of Archdiocese of Shillong, Fr Jimmy Marngar, said that after the Ad Limina visit (audience with Pope) of the Bishops of North East India in Rome, the Archbishop had gone to the USA to attend a meeting of the International Commission for English Liturgy (ICEL) and to meet some of his friends.

Fr Madur said Fr. Pius Shadap, based in Shillong, first received the news and immediately, Fr. Arul Mathias, who is based in Texas, was contacted for details.

According to Fr Madur, after the meeting of the ICEL, the Archbishop went to meet Fr Mathew, who along with Fr. Joseph took him around and during their trip, the tragic incident took place.

Born on July 12, 1951 at Mawlai, Jala was appointed the Archbishop of the Shillong Archdiocese in December 1999 and he assumed office on April 2, 2000.

After the transfer of Bishop Victor Lyngdoh from Nongstoin to the diocese of Jowai in 2016, Jala was also appointed the Apostolic Administrator of the diocese of Nongstoin.

Before being appointed Archbishop, Jala was the Provincial of the Salesians of Don Bosco of Guwahati Province and he was actively involved in all matters connected with the Church in North East India and the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI).

As the Archbishop of Shillong he directly shepherded over 3.6 lakh Catholic faithful in East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts.

He was a member secretary of the International Commission for English Liturgy (Washington DC) which translated and brought out the new Text of the Holy Mass of the Catholic Church.

Since two years, he has been a member of the Vatican Congregation for Divine Worship and Sacraments. From 2012 to 2019 September, he was the chairman of the North East India Regional Bishops’ Council (NEIRBC). He was also the chairman of the Liturgical commission of the Conference of the Catholic Bishops of India for several years.

“We entrust his soul into the hands of his creator. The Archdiocese is awaiting the news regarding the arrival of the mortal remains. Information regarding the funeral will be communicated later on,” Fr. Marngar said.