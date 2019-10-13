Fr. Madur elected Diocesan Administrator

Pall of gloom descends on Archbishop House

SHILLONG: Vicar General Fr. John Madur (61) was on Saturday elected as the Diocesan Administrator following the death of Archbishop Dominic Jala.

Fr. Madur said following the tradition after the death of an Archbishop, his consultators elect a priest as the Diocesan Administrator.

“Hence, the meeting elected me as the Diocesan Administrator”, said Fr Madur, who was also holding the post of Chancellor of the Archdiocese.

The meeting elected Fr Jimmy Margnar as the acting Chancellor.

A pall of gloom descended on the Archbishop House, Laitumkhrah as confirmation came in of Archbishop Jala’s demise earlier in the day

People started trooping in to the House soon after the tragic news spread.

The seven priests, who are the inmates of the House, were to meet the Archbishop next week after his return from the USA.

It was on September 19 that the Archbishop left for Rome along with other Bishops of the North East to meet the Pope.

“The Archbishop was a very friendly person and he was very cordial. Besides, he was my teacher in the College. He respected the co-workers”, Fr, Madur said.

Mass till mortal

remains arrive

Fr Madur said there will be concelebrated requiem mass at the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, Laitumkhrah at 5.30 pm every day till the mortal remains of the Archbishop arrive in Shillong.

Selection of new Archbishop/Bishop

#The Apostolic Nuncio authorised by the Pope is the key person in selecting the final names to be forwarded to the Pope.

# He compiles a ‘ternus’- list of three names

# He interprets and gathers facts and information about the candidates from the Bishops and priests of diocese.

# During the process, vital information, investigation, facts about the candidates are collated.

# Besides previous bishops, senior priests, and in some cases even opinion from the people are sought.

# The names are kept confidential.

# The final decision on who will be appointed will be made by the Pope.

# The Pope may accept one of the candidates or consult further.