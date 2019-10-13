More drugs seized in EKH

SHILLONG: Shillong police recovered Rs 18,750 and 0.94 grams of suspected heroin from one Khrawbok Pomthet earlier this week in its continued effort to curb the drug menace in the city.

Pomthet was arrested after police received information that five individuals had been apprehended by the people of Mawlai Mawroh.

This prompted the police to send a team of ANTF personnel to the spot.

However, nothing was recovered from the other four individuals.

In another incident, police were given a tip off informing them about a drug exchange.

Acting on the information, a team of ANTF personnel rushed to the spot and apprehended four individuals.

Seven tobacco containers containing yellowish orange powder suspected to be heroin and weighing 4.03 grams were recovered from the possession of Aman Lyngdoh Mawnai (20) and 0.73 grams of suspected heroin was recovered from Manoj BIswa (28).

Later, preliminary tests proved that the yellowish orange powder was indeed heroin.

Nothing was recovered from other two individuals.