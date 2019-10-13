‘Yesterday Once More’ enthralls music lovers in city

SHILLONG: “Yesterday Once More” was an opportunity for music lovers from across the city and beyond to come together and travel back in time to the accompaniment of music of yore.

The U Soso Tham auditorium was packed on Saturday evening as people turned up to listen to the classic songs of yesteryears. The musical evening -”Yesterday Once More” — was organised as part of the ongoing year-long Shillong Times Platinum Jubilee celebrations

It was a power-packed performance by all the performers and the audience enjoyed every moment of it.

The programme started with an exhilarating performance by The Strait Brothers as they presented several hit songs which set the tone for the rest of the evening.

Another hit performance by Adorallyne Sawian of ‘Staying Alive’ and ‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’ was an add-on lapped up by all with many singing along.

Sara War, who despite not being well, enthralled the crowd with her couple of songs which were applauded and cheered by the crowd.

Headingson Ryntathiang and Halcolm Tariang, who are considered as the first and second versions of Elvis Presley, also presented hit songs like ‘Knock Three Times’ and ‘She Says No’.

As the evening wore on, the power-packed performance of the bands and artistes continued to rock the musical night as the young group, KC Lights, set the stage on fire with their 20-minute performance.

Prominent band, Colours, also chipped in with a scintillating performance.

It was an all-star act that brought the curtains down on the evening of melody with the rendition of “We are the World’ and “Thank You for the Music.’”

Earlier, Manas Chaudhuri, Managing Director of The Shillong Times acknowledged the artists and said that the programme was a mark of gratitude to the readers of The Shillong Times.

Looking to the future

The evening, however, was not merely about going down the memory lane of music.

It was as much about the future, a future free of plastic. This became evident when the organisers distributed cloth bags among the audience at the end of the musical soiree to send out a clear message to stop the use of plastic to save the environment

“This is indeed a good gesture,” said one of the recipients.