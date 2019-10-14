Farhan suffers ‘boxing injury’ while shooting Toofan

Farhan Akhtar has suffered a hairline fracture while shooting for his upcoming film Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan on Sunday shared a photograph of his X-Ray report Instagram. “When nature plays Tetris and yup, that’s my first legit boxing injury… A hairline fracture on the hamate (courtesy @kongkoul ????) found among the carpal bones of the hand #nopainnogain #ToofanInTheMaking #trophycollector #weareallthesameinside,” he captioned the image. Farhan has joined hands with Mehra after six years for Toofan in which he will be seen playing a boxer. The two last collaborated for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a biopic on legendary athlete Milkha Singh. (IANS)