Parties campaign in top gear for Shella bypoll

NPP & PDF leaders woo voters in favour of candidates

SHILLONG: Campaigning for the October 21 bypoll to the Shella Assembly seat has moved into top gear with three distinct groups within the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) throwing their weight behind their respective candidates.

While the National People’s Party (NPP) has already started campaigning for UDP candidate Balajiedkupar Synrem the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) has said it too would start campaigning for him within the next couple of days. On the other hand, the People’s Democratic Front (PDF), an MDA ally, also organised a public meeting along with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is also a constituent of the ruling alliance in the state, for the former’s candidate Mosjo Rockfeller Wanswett.

Another MDA ally, the BJP, too is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the victory of its candidate Joshua Warjri.

The state president of the NPP, WR Kharlukhi, on Saturday campaigned for Balajiedkupar Synrem, at Tyrna and Mustoh.

Speaking at a meeting, Kharlukhi said the NPP has extended support to Synrem as the party wanted the son of late Donkupar Roy to win and ensure that he finishes the work left incomplete by his father.

Kharlukhi said the MDA led by the NPP will be strengthened if the UDP candidate wins along with the support from other parties and Independent candidates.

UDP MLA from Khliehriat and cabinet minister Kyrmen Shylla said that the Shella electorate should not look at Synrem as someone who is young but give him a chance to represent the constituency.

Synrem in his speech urged the people to support him and assured them of bringing in development in the constituency.

President of UDP, Metbah Lyngdoh, also spoke at the meeting.

HSPDP campaign

The chief organiser of HSPDP and minister, Samlin Malngiang, said party leaders will be visiting Shella in a day or two and organise programmes for the election in support of the UDP candidate.

“As a party, we are extending our support to Balajied who has stepped into his father Donkupar Roy’s shoes”, Malngiang said adding that the party honours its alliance with the UDP in the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA).

Malngiang said he was optimistic about UDP retaining the seat.

There are five other candidates, including those of Congress and BJP, in the fray.

He informed that president of HSPDP, KP Pangniang, party MLA Renikton Lyngdoh, and others will campaign for Synrem.

Former HSPDP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit is supporting Independent candidate Komen Laitmon, who was a former leader of HSPDP in Shella.

Saleng campaigns for PDF

PDF organised a public meeting in Ichamati in which Nationalist Congress Party MLA Saleng Sangma campaigned for Mosjo Rockfeller Wanswett.

The PDF and NCP are part of the United Progressive Front (UPF) formed earlier this year. The UPF has an Independent MLA and KHNAM MLA as members as well.

Speaking at the election meeting, Saleng Sangma said that people should exercise caution while electing public representatives as some of them want to win with an aim to earn wealth.

Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh called upon the people to vote for Wanswett and said that if he does not work for the people, he can be removed in 2023.

Meanwhile, Wanswett questioned the people about the development they have seen in the constituency.

He urged the electorate to not fall prey to money power and to bring about a change in the constituency.