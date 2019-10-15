M‘laya Muaythai c’ship from October 24

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The president of Muaythai Association of Meghalaya (MAM) Angelus Sun informed that the association will hold the first Meghalaya State Level Muaythai and Pro Championship 2019 on October 24-26.

Stating that the venue is yet to be decided, Sun told reporters that there will be 150 local players who will take part in the tournament. The gold/silver medalists of the state level tournament will get to represent the state at the National Championship to be held in November 19-23 at Beach Side, Mangaluru, Karnataka.Sun also said that the association is approaching the state government for financial assistance as the total expenditure will be approximately Rs 2 lakh.

Muay Thai or Thai boxing is a combat sport of Thailand that uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques. This discipline is also known as the “art of eight limbs.”