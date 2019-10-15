Police personnel ignore diktat on use of social media

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Police personnel have failed to follow the guidelines and norms of conduct for use of social media as a few officers, personnel and staff continue to post photos of themselves in uniform with their weapons.

The circular issued in 2016, had said police personnel should refrain from uploading pictures, videos, etc., in uniform with service weapons and government vehicles besides uploading pictures of police establishments such as the Superintendents of police office, Police Reserve, battalion campus, police stations, outposts etc.

However, three years down the line, it is seen that many personnel of different ranks continue to upload their pictures in uniform and with their weapons in different social media platform.

When contacted, officials at the DGP office said that they would issue a reminder again about the notice to the personnel.

The officials also said that the order was issued way back in 2016, and many young personnel who have joined the force later are not aware of it.

“Though the order has to be followed, it is also very difficult for the personnel to leave their weapons anywhere as it would be a breach of security,” an official said.

Recently a video had also gone viral where some cops were seen shopping with weapons at a store in Guwahati.

The guidelines had also said whether using social media for official or private purposes, officers, force personnel and ministerial staff are to remember that comments will often be permanently available for reproduction in other media.

According to the guidelines, use of social media for making public comments regarding duties must follow the appropriate internal communications process and authorisation.