Andhra journalist, who was attacked last month, stabbed to death

RAJAHMUNDRY (ANDHRA PRADESH) : A journalist working for a Telugu daily was stabbed to death by unknown persons in Andhra Pradesh, police said.



K. Satyanarayana (49), a reporter working for ‘Andhra Jyothi’, was found dead near his house in Godavari district on Tuesday.



The police took up the investigation with the help of dog squad, clues team and detained three suspects. The deceased was shifted to the hospital for autopsy.



District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asim visited the scene on Wednesday. He spoke to the scribe’s family members.



Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Nani said those involved in the murder would be handed out stringent punishment.



He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed Director General of Police to take immediate steps to track down the culprits.



Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan strongly condemned the ghastly murder and termed this as an attack on journalism.



“It appears the physical attack was carried out with a motive to scare the media,” he said.



Kalyan said that Satyanarayana had survived an attack a month ago and it was reported to the police. But they failed to provide him protection.





IANS