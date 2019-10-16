Committee demands repair of Babadam PWD road

TURA: The Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) from Babadam has sought the immediate repair of the PWD Road from Goeragre to Babadam market and threatened to hold a series of agitations if concerned authorities failed to do so.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the committee informed that two separate memorandums were submitted to North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma in the month of November last year and again in June this year, where requests were made to facilitate the repair of the road. Complaint letters were also submitted to the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner in January and March this year. Despite the repeated complaints, the committee said that till date, there has neither been any intimation nor any action taken with regard to the matter.

“In the absence of any kind of repair, the road is deteriorating day by day. If there is no response to our demands within the month of October, we will organize a public rally followed by a hunger strike to pursue our demands,” the committee warned.

The committee also said that it was ready to mobilise the public and stage other forms of democratic agitations with their cooperation.