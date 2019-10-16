HC quashes FIR after couple settles case

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya on Tuesday ordered quashing of an FIR filed by a woman alleging that a man uploaded videos of her with him in social media without her consent.

Investigation started following the FIR filed by the woman petitioner on August 22, 2017 before the Officer-in-Charge, Mawkyrwat police station to the effect that the man had uploaded her videos with him in social media without her consent. Thereafter, the police registered a case with Sadar police station under section 506 IPC. On completion of the investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against the man.

According to the man, during the pendency of the case, he and the woman have amicably settled the matter and had also entered into a deed of compromise on July 27 this year. He also said that a statement was made before the Additional District Magistrate , South West Khasi Hills on August 2 in which it was stated that they had settled the matter and did not wish to pursue the case as they were now living as husband and wife and also wished to start a new life as a family.

The man asserted that he and the woman did not want to pursue the matter any further as such continuance of subsequent proceedings in Sadar police station would serve no purpose and hence the present petition was filed for quashing the FIR.

The counsel for the man submitted that his and the woman’s statement on oath have been recorded in the Trial Court on August 2.

The court, therefore, was of the opinion that it is a fit case for quashing the FIR and accordingly, the case registered by Mawkyrwat police station and all consequential proceedings were quashed.