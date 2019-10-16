India eves win SAFF U-15 title

Thimphu: India beat Bangladesh 5-3 via penalty shoot-out to win the SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship title after the summit clash ended goal-less in the regulation time here on Tuesday.

India made a strong start to the game as they looked to take the early initiative. Priyanka Sujeesh orchestrated the attacks from the middle of the park, while Amisha Baxla looked lively from the right flank.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, looked to hit India on the counter.

They almost succeeded when forward Sapna Rani was played through behind the India defence with only goalkeeper Adrija Sarkhel to beat. The Indian goalkeeper, however, rushed out of her line to avert the danger. Amisha Baxla and Lynda Kom Serto combined to create a couple of chances, but the Bangladesh keeper foiled them.

India also had a penalty shout, which was turned down by the referee, after a cross from the right appeared to have struck a Bangladesh hand.

Bangladesh came out with more initiative in the second half, as their midfield worked hard to close down the India attackers.

India head coach Alex Ambrose soon brought on Sunita Munda in place of Amisha, and the former immediately had a chance as she was put through on goal by Priyanka.

However, Bangladesh keeper Rupna Chakma stood firm and snuffed out the Indian chance.

Sunita looked lively down the right for India for the remainder of the match but it ended with the two teams deadlocked.

Goalkeeper Adrija Sarkhel stepped up in the dreaded penalties to save Bangladesh’s first spot-kick.

Indian captain Shilky Devi slotted home from the final spot kick to hand her side 5-3 win.

The SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship is association football tournament for women’s national teams under the age of 15. (PTI)