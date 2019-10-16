Inter’s Sanchez awaits decision on ankle surgery

MILAN: Inter Milan on Tuesday said Chile forward Alexis Sanchez will see a specialist in Barcelona to determine if he needs surgery for a serious ankle injury sustained on international duty.

Sanchez hobbled off in the 88th minute of a goalless draw in the friendly against Colombia in Alicante on Saturday. He underwent medical tests in Milan on Tuesday which revealed damage to a tendon in his left ankle. Inter said Sanchez, 30, will travel to Barcelona to consult with surgeon Professor Ramon Cugat on Wednesday to establish whether an operation is required. Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda said on Monday he that the forward could be out for up to three months. “We have to see what diagnosis they make in the club, because it is decisive for us,” the Chilean coach said. “If there is surgery we could lose him two to three months, if not, it could be a matter of weeks. That depends on the club. They own the player.” Chile play Guinea on Tuesday in another friendly, also in the Spanish resort, but Rueda said he was worried that the former Arsenal and Manchester United player might miss the start of South American World Cup qualifying in March. (AFP)