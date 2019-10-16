NEIGRIHMS chief yet to resign

New Delhi: Controversial Director of NEIGRIHMS Dr M N Thappa has not yet submitted his resignation even after the Governing Council of the institute decided to remove him from the top post.

The Shillong Times tried to talk to the Director but he refused to answer any question. “I am not free now and I can’t talk,” was his very brief reply. The Governing Council unanimously decided to remove Dr Thappa and did not ratify his first appointment as Director. He was also asked by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to resign formally for a smooth transition.

Meghalaya Minister for Health and Family Welfare A L Hek also had a meeting with Dr Vardhan and discussed the issue of the health institute.

“We discussed about the smooth transition and appointment of the next Director,” he said after the meeting.