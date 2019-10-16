No plan to take over EMRI emergency services: Conrad Sangma

SHILLONG: Even as the Meghalaya EMRI Workers Union suggested that the government should take over the emergency ambulance services, the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma did not make any commitment on the matter.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said that the state government had not discussed anything about taking over the emergency service

“As of now we have not discussed anything about the issue and there is nothing like that right now. It is not appropriate to say that we will take over,” he said.

Commenting on the agitation of the GVK staff, Sangma said that the government has been in touch with the GVK authorities convincing them to speak to the employees for which the Health Minister A.L Hek has also done his bid.

Maintaining that basic services provided to the people should not be stopped due to the union’s strike, he appealed to the GVK administration and the agitating staff to resolve the issue amicably.

He added that there is the contract between the government and the GVK but maintained that the government cannot intervene directly as the GVK who is employing the staff and suppliers.

“We can talk to them and find out ways in which we can guide them. I do find it important that we speak to the concerned organization in GVK to ensure that help can be provided. That much we can do. It would not be appropriate for the government to directly say that we will clear the dues or change the salary structure. For this, the GVK and the employees will have to talk to each other,” he said.