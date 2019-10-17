Forest staff goes missing after FIR over missing 5 lakh

TURA: A lower divisional assistant in the office of the Divisional Forest Officer in Williamnagar is absconding after a police FIR was filed against him for fraudulently withdrawing a sum of Rs 5 lakh 21 thousand by forging the signature of the DFO.

Though the money was withdrawn in December last year, it was detected when the bank account was updated on Tuesday.

The LDA, Manovendra Sengupta, allegedly forged the signature of DFO Rupankar Marak in one of the cheques and encashed the money on December 17th.

“The missing amount was part of the revolving fund allotted by the 12th Finance Commission for a Hi-Tech Nursery in the division. When we did an update of the account we found the 5.12 lakh amount missing and later found the cheque deposited in the bank to have contained a forged signature of mine,” informed DFO Marak.

When confronted by the DFO about the forgery and fraudulent withdrawal of government funds, the LDA who is due to retire in January, next year, reportedly confessed to his crime.

However, when a police team armed with the FIR went to arrest him the LDA had already fled.