Jala’s body to reach next week

Autopsy of Archbishop completed

SHILLONG: It will take some more time for the mortal remains of Archbishop Rev Dominic Jala to arrive here in Shillong.

Sources said that the body is likely to arrive next week.

Michael Makri, the director (operations) of Don Bosco Media Network, Shillong on Wednesday said that it will take some more time as there are a lot of formalities which are to be fulfilled in USA. He said that rules are very strict and it may take some time.

It may be mentioned that Shillong MP Vincent Pala, is already in USA to coordinate the entire process of bringing the mortal remains to Shillong.

It is said that if everything went as per plan, the mortal remains of Archbishop Dominic Jala may be transported on Saturday from USA and will reach Guwahati by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Sources also confirmed that the autopsy of the Archbishop has been completed and his mortal remains are in McNary-Moore Funeral Home in Colusa.

The consulate is also coordinating in arranging all the paper works for bringing the mortal remains back to Shillong.

Archbishop Dominic Jala died in a car mishap at Colusa County, Oakland, California in the USA at around 2.20 pm on Thursday (Friday morning in India).

The Archbishop along with Fr Mathew Vellankal from Kerala, who worked at St. Bonaventure in the United States, died on the spot.

The accident took place when they were on the way to Colusa County after travelling to Clearlake.

The Archbishop had left Shillong for Rome on September 17 for the Ad Limina (meeting of Bishops/Archbishops from different Dioceses with the Pope once in five years).

From Rome, the Archbishop went to USA for a meeting of the International Commission for English Liturgy (ICEL) and to meet some of his priest friends.