KHNAM opposes KHADC move to give trade license to non-tribals

SHILLONG: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has opposed the move of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to issue trading license to the non-tribal vendors.

In a memorandum to the KHADC Executive Member (EM) of Trade, Paul Lyngdoh, the secretary of KHNAM state youth wing, F. Marpna expressed gladness at the public order of the KHADC prohibiting non-tribal hawkers from doing business.

Observing that the trade department has urged the non-tribal vendors to apply for vending license, he said the provisions of 3A(b), 3A(c) of Trading by Non-Tribal Regulation 1954 and 4(a) (b) (i), (ii) bad (iv) of Trading by Non-Tribal Rules 2019 would be flouted if the KHADC issues license to the non-tribal vendors.

“We don’t want the intention of the Council to make money as the main motive should be to ensure that the trade should be retained by the indigenous people. Till date the Council has issued 344 numbers of trading license and we came to know that there are many more in which the KHNAM will find out,” he said.

KHNAM has urged the Council to be vigilant and not to issue a single trading license to the vendors.