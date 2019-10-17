Selection panel meets for Lokayukta members

SHILLONG: The selection committee of Lokayukta met on Wednesday to finalise the names suggested by search committee to be appointed as members of the Lokayukta.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who is also the chairman of the selection committee, recalled that last year the committee had selected the chairman of the Lokayukta and he was appointed as part of the commitment to ensure accountability.

The amendment to the Meghalaya Lokyukta Act, 2014 has been made so that the Lokayukta will function even though other members have not yet been appointed and the process has started.

“We have amended our own act so that the committee can function even with the Chairman,” he said.

Conrad said that the search committee will have to look into the background of the people to be included in the Lokyukta. “It is a time consuming process. There are six members in the search committee. It will do its exercise and submit the report to us,” he said.

Member of the Selection Committee, Mukul Sangma, said the Supreme Court in its judgment of October last year indicated that the state government must complete the exercise to ensure that both the judicial and non-judicial members in addition to the chairman are appointed.

“The government has to be very serious to ensure that the mandate of the Act is operationalised in letter and spirit as it will go a long way in instilling a sense of responsibility.

There are lots of allegations of corruption from all corners,” he said.

“When the Honourable Supreme Court has given its order last October, why does it take a year to have a meeting of the select committee? This reflects the complete lack of sincerity, lack of concern and commitment from the government and that is not good,” he said.

According to him, the chalta hai attitude is against the spirit of the law and there should be no delay.

Mukul said that the select committee also is mandated by the law to decide on other members who may not be in the list of recommendations by the search committee.