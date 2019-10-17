Silkigre MDC on probe radar

TURA: A preliminary police investigation ordered by the Meghalaya Lokayukta into complaints of misappropriation of central funds for development projects by the Silkigre MDC in the GHADC has been completed, it was revealed on Tuesday.

RTI activists, Wilnath Marak and Nilbath Marak, had filed corruption cases with the state Lokayukta against former deputy chief executive member (CEM) and current Silkigre MDC Augustine Marak alleging misappropriation of central funds to the tune of Rs 3 crore which were allotted for his constituency.

The activists had sought a probe over the involvement of the MDC and a group of GHADC officials who allegedly ‘assisted’ in misappropriating the funds.

The case which came up for hearing in the Lokayukta court in Shillong on Tuesday revealed that the preliminary police investigation has already been completed but due to the absence of the Lokayukta Secretary, who is on election duty in Maharashtra, the report will have to wait.

“Investigation is complete and report was submitted to Lokayukta. Details of the report will be made known once a copy is made available to both the accused and the complainants after return of the Secretary,” informed advocate Pillan T Sangma, the lawyer fighting the case for the two activists. The preliminary report is believed to be scathing of the MDC and GHADC officials over the funds misappropriation.

Another MDC in the GHADC, Ismail Marak of Asanang, is also being probed by the Lokayukta for a similar corruption charge involving developmental funds.