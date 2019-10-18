Akshay worried about daughter aboard Housefull 4 Express

The HouseFull 4 Express rolled into New Delhi Railway Station from Mumbai on Thursday, and superstar Akshay Kumar, who was accompanied by his daughter Nitara on the special journey, says he was a “little worried on how to keep the little one entertained”.

Akshay stars in the upcoming Diwali biggie ,Housefull 4. The actor, along with Nitara, and the rest of the star cast took the special train ride to Delhi as part of a promotional gig for the film. “I was a little worried on how to keep the little one entertained on a 17-hour train journey but she managed well, built a tent, jumped on the cushioned berths. In short, she had a ball on #HouseFull4Express,” Akshay wrote on Instagram.

Along with the post, he uploaded a video in which Nitara is seen building a tent with the bedsheets.

Akshay also posted several other pictures and videos, sharing how much fun he had with his co-stars Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Poooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda while travelling on the train. The activity is a part of Indian Railways’ ‘Promotion on Wheels’, with the film’s cast on board for the film’s promotions on its Mumbai to Delhi route. (IANS)