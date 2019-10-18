BJP candidate downplays anti-Christian tag

SHILLONG: BJP candidate Joshua Warjri for Shella bypoll believes that politics and worship are different in the context of anti-Christian tag of the saffron party.

Speaking to The Shillong Times at his residence at Ichamati recently, Warji said that politics and church are different and nobody can prevent freedom of worship.

He also said the Centre will help Shella in terms of development, if he is elected from the constituency. “We will make a difference by changing the face of the constituency for the remaining three years compared to the past 30 years”, he said .

Warjri said once elected, he would work for the improvement of road, construction of bridges, educational institutions and health centers as the constituency lacks basic amenities.

When asked about his opponents, Warjri said he does not wish to throw rubbish on the other five contesting candidates.

Warji said he joined the fray because of the demand of his supporters and well wishers as in the past, he had supported many candidates.

Banking on non-tribal votes, the BJP has expanded its network in the constituency.

“The BJP had already formed units in all the 183 villages under 58 polling stations of the Shella constituency”, he said.

He hoped that he would get the votes of members of nine puja committees.

Warjri also said he expects to get some votes from the Garo community as his father-in- law Urist N Sangma was a Garo and there are people who still remember him as he had served in the BSF.

He pointed out that since his wife’s surname is Khyllep, there are many voters in Mawlong as his supporters.