Cong flays barb against Sonia

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress has condemned the deplorable remark of the Chief Minister of Haryana, ML Khattar, on Sonia Gandhi. “His derogatory remark is against womenfolk,” Barbara S. Mawkhlieng, media secretary of the party said in a statement issued here.

While addressing a rally in Sonipat, Haryana last Sunday, Khattar had said that after Rahul’s resignation from the post of Congress president, everyone thought a new Congress chief would not be from the Gandhi family.

‘However, after three months when the party made Sonia Gandhi as the chief, it was like, ‘khoda pahaad, nikli chuhiya, woh bhi mari hui… (like digging up a mountain to find a mouse, that too a dead one),” he had said.