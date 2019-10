Animal trapper plays with alligator until it tires

PARKLAND: A Florida animal trapper said he corralled a large alligator by playing with it until it got tired after it hopped into a residential swimming pool. Celebrity trapper Paul Bedard, who is contracted with the state’s nuisance alligator program, said on Thursday that he was dispatched to a house in Parkland, Florida. Bedard said he was able to pull the reptile out of the water once it grew tired from playing with him in the pool on Wednesday. He put a snare on its mouth and taped it. He described the reptile as “mellow” and named it Cool Hand Luke after the 1967 film starring Paul Newman. Bedard said the alligator weighed 83.92 kg. (AP)