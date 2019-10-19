Cinema has ability to break preconceptions: Deepika

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone believes digital streaming and social media has led to isolation.

“In the age of digital streaming and social media that is slowly but surely isolating us, the Mumbai Academy of Moving Images (MAMI) binds us without boundaries, inhibitions and, most importantly, without fear. “As an artiste who believes in the power of cinema, I say this now that we need this now than ever before,” Deepika said at the opening ceremony of the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film festival on Thursday night.

Deepika, who is the chairperson of the MAMI Mumbai Film festival, quoted two cinema legends — American-Italian filmmaker Martin Scorsese and actor Tom Hanks — to underline the power of cinema.

“Now, more than ever before, we need to talk to each other and cinema is the best medium for doing that,” the actor said quoting Scorsese. “Cinema has the power to not make you feel lonely when you are,” Deepika said quoting Hanks.

“And I couldn’t agree more. Cinema has the ability to break preconceptions and open our eyes to stories and lives completely different from our own,” she said. “It has the power to power evoke empathy, kindness and experience innocence.”

The actor said her aim is to constantly keep learning new things. “Many of you would be wondering why I am here and that the role of a chairperson is for someone older (and) wiser. Many others believe I am too young, mainstream, too tall and what I am wearing,” Deepika said.

The actor said she was here due to two reasons. “Because I want to learn and give back, and give back to a community that has given me so much, my identity,” she said.

Deepika said in her new role as a chairperson, she is committed to help achieve the academy’s every vision.

“And for any mistake that I may make along the way, consider that as my learning,” she added. Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and in 83, directed by Kabir Khan. (PTI)