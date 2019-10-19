College students demand better facilities, invite CM to see condition of institute

TURA: The students Union of Williamnagar Government College has urged upon Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to visit their institution and see first-hand the condition of their college which is lacking in infrastructure and different streams of education.

In a memorandum to the chief minister, the union mentioned that the college is facing an acute shortage of infrastructure including the need to have its own college building with a boundary wall and a college library.

“We had recently submitted a memo to the chief minister’s office to fulfill several demands which also includes construction of hostels for boys and girls and auditorium,” informed Yestarbirth D Sangma and Jumstar Ch Sangma, president and general secretary of the union, respectively.

The college is currently functioning without a vice principal in its post and the appointment of sufficient ministerial staff.

There has also been widespread demand on the government to establish a commerce stream in the college for the benefit of the students who wish to opt for this professional line.

The student fraternity is also seeking other lines of study including the subjects of Geography, Sociology and Philosophy.

Though the college has an Environmental Studies subject its lecturer’s post remains vacant, pointed out the student body.

“Even the college bus driver’s post is yet to be filled,” mention the union.

They lamented that despite repeated reminders to successive governments nothing substantial has been done in regards to uplift of their college.

“Every year we submit a memo of our demands but till date our demands are not met. Based on these situations, we want from the government to reply within two months whether they will decide or not,” said the union leaders while not ruling out a protest in this regard.