Get creative with olive oil

The ancient Greeks named it ‘liquid gold’, and there is a reason why olive oil is a superfood that revolutionises your wellness and beauty regime, just as it satisfies your gut.

Olive oil brands Gaia and Del Monte pitch in the alternative uses of extra virgin olive oil, apart from cooking.

Detox the body

Olive oil has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and can be used to detoxify the body in various ways.

Use it for an oil pulling first thing in the morning: Take a tablespoon of olive oil in your mouth and swish it for 10-20 minutes (don’t swallow it). Spit it in the trash can. This can draw out toxins that have accumulated in your body, and give you a fresher breath and whiter teeth.

Use it for body

massage

Warm up a small bowl of olive oil to a temperature your skin can comfortably endure. You can also add a few herbs and essential oils like lavender to it and massage your body with it. It will not only invigorate the muscles, but also facilitate lymph drainage, which can improve the immune system. It helps the body get rid of toxins and energises it by increasing circulation.

Remove eye make-up

You don’t need to invest in an expensive makeup remover anymore to wipe off that smudge-proof liner or Kajal.

Wipe your lashes and remove your makeup with an olive oil soaked cotton ball. Olive oil is also known to stimulate eyelash growth, making it a win- win situation for you.

Improve nail health

Your nails need as much attention as your skin. After all, beautiful nails can give your appearance a well-groomed effect. Dip a cotton ball in olive oil and dab it on your nails every night before going to sleep. The vitamin E in olive oil can soften the nail cuticles and bring your dry brittle nails back to life.

Repair cracked heels

Give those rough heels some attention. Exfoliate with a pumice stone, then apply olive oil to the feet. Lock in the moisturising treatment by wearing cotton socks while you sleep.

For aromatherapy

The trend of aromatherapy is popular for its stress-reducing and calming effects, but one doesn’t usually associate olive oil with aromatherapy. It makes for a great aromatherapy oil by acting as a pain reliever as it has anti-inflammatory compounds.

Treat your hair

Olive oil can act like an anti-dandruff serum for your scalp due to its deeply moisturising and anti-bacterial properties.

Massage scalp with warm olive oil, keep it overnight and wash it off with shampoo in the morning for a clear scalp. Regular olive oil scalp massage also stimulates hair growth.

Rub a few drops of olive oil on the ends of your dry hair and enjoy a glossy and shiny mane. (IANS)