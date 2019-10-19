Rohit surpasses Hetmyer, creates record for maximum 6s

RANCHI: India opener Rohit Sharma has added yet another feather to his cap by becoming the batsman to hit the most number of sixes in a Test series.

During the ongoing three-Test series against South Africa, Rohit has so far hit 17 sixes and has surpassed Shimron Hetmyer’s tally of 15 which came during the two-match series between West Indies and Bangladesh in 2018/19.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old smashed his sixth Test hundred during the third and final Test against Proteas. This was also his third century of the ongoing series. In fact, Rohit reached the mark with a six.

Rohit already holds the record for hitting the maximum number of sixes in a Test match. During the first Test in Visakhapatnam, the stylish batsman hit 13 sixes and went past Wasim Akram’s tally of 12 maximums which the Pakistan pacer had hit during his 257-run knock against Zimbabwe in 1996.

Navjot Singh Sidhu previously held the Indian record for most sixes in a Test, hitting eight maximums against Sri Lanka in 1994. Rohit holds the record for most sixes in a match for India in all the three formats of the game.

Overall, former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum holds the record for hitting maximum number of sixes in Test cricket. McCullum hit 107 maximums in 101 matches he played for the Black Caps. He is followed by Adam Gilchrist (100), Chris Gayle (98), Jacques Kallis (97) and Virender Sehwag (91).

IANS