GH students submit memo to CM demanding better facilities

TURA: The students’ union of Williamnagar Government College has requested Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to pay a visit to their institution in order see first hand the condition of their college which is lacking in infrastructure and different streams of education.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief minister, the union mentioned that the college is facing an acute shortage of infrastructure including the need to have its own college building with a boundary wall and college library.

“We had recently submitted a memo to the chief minister’s office to fulfill several demands which also include construction of hostels for boys and girls and an auditorium,” informed Yestarbirth D Sangma and Jumstar Ch Sangma, president and general secretary of the union, respectively.

The college is currently functioning without a vice principal and sufficient ministerial staff.

There has also been widespread demand on the government to establish a commerce stream in the college for students who wish to opt for this line.

The student fraternity is also hoping for the establishment of other lines of study such as geography, sociology and philosophy.

Though the college includes environmental studies, the lecturer’s post has remained vacant, pointed out the student body.

“Even the college bus driver’s post is yet to be filled,” said the union.

They lamented that despite repeated reminders to successive governments nothing substantial has been done concerning the upliftment of their college.

“Every year we submit a memo of our demands but till date our demands have not been met. Based on these situations, we want the government to reply within two months whether they will decide or not,” said the union leaders.

The union leaders also stated that they will not rule out a protest in this regard.