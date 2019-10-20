Govt in dilemma over scientific coal mining

SHILLONG: The sudden resignation of NGT member AK Singh has exposed the delay on the part of the state government to carry out scientific mining of coal.

Sources said on Saturday that Singh was compelled to resign as the government was not taking immediate steps to frame a plan to carry out mechanised mining.

After the Supreme Court order on July 3, status quo cannot continue for long as far as mining of coal is concerned.

In fact, the court has ruled out rat-hole mining and wanted the state government to follow the rules and regulations fixed by the Centre to carry out scientific mining.

An official source said that there is a need to have detailed geological exploration of mining areas before starting scientific mining.

The source added that while the government cannot carry on with rat-hole mining, there should be willingness on the part of the government to find a suitable mechanism.

For this, the source added that the state government can always ask funds from National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET).

Unless the government is interested, no plan can be implemented, the source added.

Curiously, the government is taking a long time even to complete the coal auction policy.

Only after this, the government will take up the crucial issue of resumption of coal mining.

Recently, the chief minister favoured a committee to discuss the best method of coal mining.

The government is planning to constitute the committee to work out a model mining plan which will be acceptable and affordable to all and in consonance with the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation (MMDR) Act, the environmental laws, labour laws and the safety of the miners.

The state government, central government-approved and recognised mining consultants and representatives of the miners are expected to be part of the committee.