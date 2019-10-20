KSU demands separate agricultural university

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), North Khasi Hills unit on Saturday staged a protest at Kyrdemkulai in Ri Bhoi demanding for the state to set up its own full-fledged Central Agricultural University (CAU).

The KSU leaders said that the fact that 200 acres of land was acquired and allotted for the establishment of an agricultural university and not an affiliating college.

The union maintained that the proposal of Meghalaya having its own full-fledged CAU was even passed in the Lok Sabha back in 2013 but now the state is being allotted a college which will be controlled from Imphal

The KSU has also made it clear that they want a university and not a college