NHRC member stresses on skilled labour at IIM session

SHILLONG: Dnyaneshwar Manohar Mulay, NHRC member and former Secretary to the Government of India, on Saturday visited IIM Shillong to deliver an expert session on ‘Contribution of Indian Diaspora to India’s Development: Prospect and Challenges’.

The session commenced with a discussion initiated by Mulay on the significance of Diaspora and its various forms, while also highlighting the importance of skilled labour and student fraternity for enhancing the prospects for India.

The ‘Passport Man of India’ talked about the various initiatives for Indian immigrants such as Pravasi Bhartiya Samman, Know India Program for youth, and the strategic relevance of such events in helping to maintain a relationship with them as well as in opening further opportunities.

In addition, he shared the art and science of conducting trans-national negotiations, and the role of storytelling and goodwill to culminate a successful negotiation.

Having extensive experience of 26 years in the Indian Foreign Services, Mulay enlightened the audience about the intangible and valuable assets of India such as culture, language, tradition and diversity, which if channelised in the right direction, can be the foundation for India to be a global leader.

“A country becomes great when it creates its own narratives, own beliefs and not superstitions. With borrowed ideas, we can never be a superpower,” quoted Mulay.

Visibly intrigued by the session, participants of the Post Graduate Programme for Executives posted several questions in the backdrop of their recent China Immersion. Mulay was also felicitated by Rohit Joshi, Chairman of the Post Graduate Programme for Executives, IIM Shillong.

The session was of importance for the participants of IIM who are being honed to become the potential resources for strengthening business relations between India, China, and emerging economies.