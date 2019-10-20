Prez to attend NEHU convocation on November 4

SHILLONG: President Ramnath Kovind will visit Meghalaya for the first time next month when he will attend a function at North Eastern Hill University, Shillong campus.

Sources have confirmed that Kovind will attend the 26th convocation of the university on November 4 as the chief guest.

The function will be on the campus.

Kovind had visited Guwahati last November but did not come to the neighbouring state.

This will be his maiden visit to the state.