425 free cleft surgeries in Nagaland so far

Kohima: Smile Train India, the world’s largest cleft charity, supported a two-day cleft surgery programme in Kohima to provide free treatment to children born with clefts which was organised by Shija Hospitals and Research Centre, Imphal, in collaboration with Oking Hospital, Kohima. As many as seven children across Nagaland received free surgery on October 15 and 16.

According to a release, the event has marked the completion of the 39th phase of the outreach programme which was initiated in 2012 and has provided 425 free cleft surgeries in Nagaland.

Besides free treatment, free medicines and travelling allowance was provided to patients. Since 2000, Smile Train India has been actively involved in supporting cleft treatment for children across India through a network of over 150 hospitals.

The programme has provided more than 3900 cleft surgeries in Manipur and neighbouring states since 2006.

Congratulating Shija Hospitals and Research Centre and Oking Hospital on successful completion of the 39th phase of the cleft surgery programme, the Programme Manager of Smile Train India, Ishani Biswas said, “The enthusiasm and dedication of our partners for the programme have been instrumental and inspiring in helping us achieve various milestones in Nagaland.” (UNI)