Cops pledge action against perpetrators of Assam mob attack

Opp delegation takes stock of situation in riverine area

GUWAHATI: Police claim to have identified the perpetrators of the alleged mob attack on residents Charkholia Ramsing Chapori, a riverine area in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district where a tense situation prevails in the wake of the death of a resident in the incident on Saturday afternoon.

“We have identified the perpetrators of the attack and action will be taken against them as per law,” police sources said.

As it is, police are keeping a close watch to prevent a recurrence with a fixed picket of armed forces deployed in the area inhabitants primarily by milkmen and cattle farmers who have migrated from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and have been living there for decades.

A team led by Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia also visited the site on Monday and took stock of the situation.

According to residents, over 100 members of the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), a unit of All Mising Students Union, set houses afire and assaulted inhabitants allegedly for refusing to give in to their “extortion” demands.

A milkman, Murali Yadav, 55, succumbed to his injuries later at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh town on Saturday evening. Five persons, Aditya Nath, Dhananjay Yadav, Sushila Yadav, Suman Yadav and Bijay Yadav, sustained minor injuries due to the attack by some miscreants, police said.

On October 15, a resident had submitted a memorandum to the district administration requesting action against TMPK for allegedly threatening them with dire consequences if they failed to pay Rs 70,000 to the organisation.

The district administration meanwhile has started investigation into the incident.

A team from Dibrugarh district administration lead by additional deputy commissioner, Dipu Kumar Deka and additional superintendent of police (headquarters), Dhruba Bora visited the riverine area on Sunday and took stock of the situation.