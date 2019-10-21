IBSD organises science exposition for student

SHILLONG: The Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), an autonomous Institute of Department of Biotechnology , Govt of India, organised an Open Day and Science Exposition on Monday at its campus at 6th Mile, Upper Shillong on the theme of “Risen India- Research, Innovation and Science Empowering the Nation which has had hundreds of school students”.

Hundreds of school students and members of the public attended the programme and were taken on a tour of different activities such as in the Research Laboratories for exposure to advanced Technologies and Techniques, screening of documentaries of Eminent Scientists, a bioresources exhibition, tour of the mobile research laboratory, and a poster session among other events.

The mandate of Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) is the conservation and sustainable utilization of bioresources for the socio-economic development of the North Eastern region and the Open Day and Science Exposition is being organised as a lead up to the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2019 being held at Kolkata during November 5 to 8, 2019, which will feature 28 events and over 12,000 participants, including 8000 students, from India and abroad.

Started in 2015, IISF envisions to promote science and technology by showing the public how STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) provides us the solutions to improve our lives.