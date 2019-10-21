Linde repents drop chance

Ranchi: South Africa’s debutant left-arm spinner George Linde on Saturday said it was unfortunate that they failed to latch onto the chance given by Indian opener Rohit Sharma, whose maiden double century put the hosts on a driver’s seat in the third Test.

Rohit scored 212 and Ajinkya Rahane contributed 115 as India declared their first innings at 497 for 9. South Africa are 9 for 2 at close of play. “Those catches they stick or they don’t. Unfortunately, it wasn’t our way, it was Rohit’s. He played well, so well done to him,” the rookie spinner said, referring to the catch that Zubayr Hamza dropped at forward short leg off his bowling when the opener was batting on 28. “He (Rohit) played well. He gave us that one chance, it wasn’t easy and after that he didn’t give a chance,” Linde said. Linde was part of the touring South Africa A side to India last month. (PTI)