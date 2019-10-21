Rohit breaks Bradman’s 71-year-old record

Ranchi: Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Sunday surpassed former Australia cricketer Don Bradman’s record of highest average in Test cricket on home soil.

He achieved the feat on day two of the third Test match between India and South Africa. The right-handed batsman broke the 71-year-old record previously held by Bradman. The legendary cricketer had an average of 98.22 at home soil in Test Cricket.

Rohit’s average rose to 99.84 after the batsman smashed his first double hundred in the longest format of the game today.

A minimum of ten innings has been kept as the benchmark for the record. In the process, Rohit also became the fourth batsman to hit a double hundred both in Test and ODI cricket, emulating Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle. Yesterday Rohit also broke the record for registering the most number of sixes in a bilateral Test series.The right-handed batsman went past West Indies’ batsman Shimron Hetmyer who had registered 15 sixes in the series against Bangladesh in 2018-19. Rohit Sharma on Sunday termed his double century against South Africa in the ongoing third Test as the “most challenging knock” in Tests so far. Speaking to scribes after the day’s play, Rohit said that he was mentally ready for a good outing in Ranchi. “It was a good opportunity for me to open the batting. As I said during the Vizag Test, the communication between me and my team management was happening for a long time about opening the batting. So mentally I was ready for it. I knew it could come anytime,” he said. (ANI)