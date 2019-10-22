HC settles case involving custody of child

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya was assured by the counsel for Union of India that a central government employee would settle the dispute with his wife over the custody of their child.

The pending matter was settled after the mediation of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), Meena Kharkongor following a direction from the court.

During the hearing on Monday, the man said he would make all efforts for allotment of married accommodation to his wife expeditiously preferably within two weeks in accordance with law.

The court had on Friday asked the SCPCR chief Kharkongor to act as a mediator between the husband and wife to sort out the difference in the matter relating to the custody of a minor.

The mother had sought the custody of the child through an earlier petition filed in the court.

A report was received from the mediator, who had expressed that both the parties have come to terms and decided to reconcile for the sake of the infant and out of their freewill have agreed that as soon as husband gets an accommodation at his place of posting, he will take back his wife and they will live together.

The petitioner-wife has approached the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution of India seeking custody of the minor baby from her husband with whom the marriage was solemnized on September 11, 2015 as per Islamic custom and practice.

The marriage was registered under the Jammu and Kashmir registration of Muslim Marriage Act, 1981 and petitioner and her husband started living together.

Out of the wedlock, a child was born this year. However, differences cropped up between the petitioner and the husband which resulted in the dispute regarding custody of the child.