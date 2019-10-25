Conrad dismisses Banteidor’s allegation of ‘money power’ in Shella by-poll

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has downplayed the allegations made by his Cabinet colleague and PDF MLA, Banteidor Lyngdoh about the use of money power in the recently concluded Shella by-poll.

Reacting sharply to the comments of the PDF MLA that they lost the election since money was pumped in during the elections, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said that such statement would only bring down the image of the people of the constituency.

“Allegation or attitude like this is really bringing down the image of the people of Shella as they are not like this, they are somebody who are firm on their belief,” said Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Maintaining that the election was not about money but about Dr Donkupar Roy, his legacy and also the future of Shella Constituency, the Chief Minister said, that the people of the constituency decided to vote for Balajied based on the past record of Dr Don and also reposing their faith in the worthiest candidate to lead them in the future”.

Pointing out that it is the unity of the party, workers and voters that has given such results, Sangma said, “Allegations levelled by other parties is something which only they will be able to tell. We have no reason to react to such allegations but our faith and belief have been on the legacy of Dr Don and this election has proven it with such a huge margin which would not have been possible by buying people”.

Meanwhile, UDP, President Metbah Lyngdoh said that the victory of Balajied Synrem proved that the people of Shella constituency didn’t need money to make their candidate win.

“UDP contested the elections wholeheartedly as one and the credit goes to the people of Shella constituency as they have reposed their faith again in the family of late Dr Don where Balajied, his son, has won the election,” he added.

The UDP had won with a record breaking margin of 6221 votes something which was never witnessed in the political battle of yester years in the constituency.

The PDF who also contested the elections blamed money power as its candidate Mosjo Rockfeller Wanswett could manage to poll only 4327 votes