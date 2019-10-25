HYC flags delay in release of aid to cyclone victims

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), Nongthliew circle on Friday sent a letter to the Minister of Social Welfare Department, Kyrmen Shylla to apprise him of the delay to release financial assistance to the victims affected by cyclone on March 27, 2019.

In a statement issued here, the president of the HYC circle, Joplang Kharnaior stated that the state government should release the funds to the persons affected.

Shylla has assured to expedite the release of the funds. On this note, the HYC circle said that the organization would follow up on the matter to ensure that the victims get their due.