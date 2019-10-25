Sonowal flags in first Brahmaputra Sailing Expedition

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday flagged in the first ever Brahmaputra Sailing Expedition at Pandu Port here.

Sixty cadets of the State braved the waters of the mighty Brahmaputra over a journey of 220 KM from Biswanath Chariali to Guwahati using three Whaler boats of NCC naval units which was adequately supported by Indian Army’s Eastern Command.

During the course of the journey, the cadets negotiated over the water where the valiant general of the Ahom kingdom Lachit Borphukan had defeated the invading Mughal navy in 1671.

The expedition touched the riverine areas of Tezpur, Silghat, Singri, Palaguri, Kurua and Amingaon and utilized this expedition to spread social awareness to the local populace. Through this expedition, effort was also made to reach out to the local people living along the bank of river Brahmaputra. The expedition gave the cadets an opportunity to understand the way of life that people were living there.

Interacting with the participants of the expedition, Chief Minister Sonowal hailed the endeavour and said that their efforts have become an example to the youth of the State. He also said that the grueling journey that they undertook is a testimony of their devotion, dedication and discipline which would help them to reach the zenith of success.

The expedition flag was handed over to the Chief Minister by the team signifying the successful culmination of Lachit 1, the expedition.

The flagged in ceremony was adequately represented by senior officers from the civil administration and armed forces.