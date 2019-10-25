Trying to restore service: GVK EMRI

Pre-closure notice to be issued today

SHILLONG: GVK EMRI (108) on Thursday said that in spite of numerous efforts of the government and the management to address the grievances of the Meghalaya 108 Employees Association members, the latter turned down the proposals and went for the strike from September 30 midnight.

It said the association has disrupted emergency services to the common people and contingency action was under way to restore these.

Stating that the strike carried out by the association was declared illegal by the government, it said that 108 Emergency Service is essential to the people of the state and is protected under The Essential Services Maintenance (ESMA) Act.

Meanwhile, GVK EMRI management has appealed to the people that they may face some difficulty in view of the strike and assured that it is trying to maintain and run the emergency service.

Stating that the firm is waiting for the pre-closure notice to be issued by the government, it said that once received, it will appeal to all to resume work.

“If nothing works it will be a closure and up to the government to call for fresh tender,” it said.

Meanwhile, the pre-closure notice could not be issued to the firm on Thursday by the government as there were a few issues with some of the clauses and it will be issued on Friday.

Earlier, Health Minister AL Hek sought a detailed report about the ongoing indefinite strike by 200 ambulance drivers and other respondents of GVK EMRI.