AASU to intensify anti-CAB agitation from Nov 4

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students Union has decided to resume its agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) from November 4, asserting that “under no circumstances can the Centre and the BJP-led state government impose the contentious legislation on the people of Assam.

The decision to intensify the agitation against CAB was announced at the student union’s general conference at Jonai in Dhemaji district on Saturday.

Speaking to the media later, AASU chief advisor, Samujjal Bhattacharjya said that the general conference of the union has decided to oppose CAB tooth and nail and that the members of the union would from November 4, spread across the state, districts, villages and towns to sensitise people against the damaging consequences of the legislation.

The BJP-led government at the Centre has proposed to table the Bill in Parliament after consultation with stakeholders later this year.

Bhattacharjya warned the government of adverse consequences in the state if the Bill was forcibly brought back against the wishes of the people of Assam.

The students union also threatened to intensify its agitation against the construction of mega dams in