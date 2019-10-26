Ganguly asserts India captain ‘agreeable’ to day-night Tests

Kolkata: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday said skipper Virat Kohli is “agreeable” to playing Day-Night Tests contrary to talks that he is averse to the idea.

Ganguly has been vocal about India playing Day-Night Tests to pull spectators to the stands.

On Thursday, Ganguly met Kohli and India’s limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma in Mumbai during the selection meeting for the Bangladesh series and it is believed that he spoke to them about the Day-Night Tests. “We all are thinking about this. We will do something about this. I am a big believer of Day-Night Tests. Kohli is agreeable to it. I see a lot of reports in newspapers that he is not, but that is not true. The game needs to go forward and that is the way forward. People should finish work and come to watch champions play. I don’t know when that will happen, but it will,” Ganguly said at his felicitation ceremony by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) at Eden Gardens on Friday.

Asked about the roadmap going forward, Ganguly said: “The team has done well, we might not have won big tournaments. So roadmap will happen with time. Indian cricket has a good structure and it has money.”

Ganguly also compared the Indian Premier League (IPL) with English Premier League in football. “The IPL is the biggest league in the world, like EPL. It is in no way inferior than EPL in terms of eyeballs and the way it’s run. “My job is to help cricketers at all levels, first-class cricketers. My ambition is to make sure players who don’t get to play for India, get the facilities. One of my ambitions is also to make cricket credible and clean. “I don’t know about my time frame, but by the time I leave all those who take over will be able to say he has left a healthy system behind,” said Ganguly. (IANS)